The City of Somerset has been approved for $825,917 in federal CARES Act funding that it will use to reimburse payroll expenses for first responders.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has put into perspective just how important it is for us to support our community in every way we can,” Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said. “We greatly appreciate this federal CARES Act funding, which reimbursed our city for essential police, fire and EMS payroll expenses and allowed us to turn our attention to other needs the pandemic has generated, like personal protective equipment and sanitizer for our employees, as well as resources and support for our local businesses struggling to survive the economic shutdown.”
Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement last week with the Kentucky Department for Local Government (DLG) as one of 18 central Kentucky governments who had applied for and been granted more than $16.5 million in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for local expenses related to COVID-19.
“Our local governments have been life lines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Beshear stated, “which is why this funding is so important. We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.
DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene mentioned how essential reimbursements are for local governments.
“We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this crisis,” he said. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”
Since the application was released in May, DLG has received some 140 applications for reimbursement from city and county governments across the commonwealth which are pending approval until all documentation is submitted. Another 67 applications have already been approved for a total of $32,018,551.
For more information about the reimbursements, visit kydlgweb.ky.gov. More information about Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 is available at kycovid19.ky.gov.
