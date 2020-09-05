A local boy is one of six winners of Kentucky Educational Television’s (KET) inaugural Summer Story Contest.
With the theme “Meet the Helpers,” story entries celebrate the everyday helpers and heroes who answer the call during the COVID-19 pandemic. Children in K-3 grades were invited to submit stories describing selfless acts from the helpers they witness in their communities.
Francis Tullius, 8, wrote The Grandheroes vs. The Coronavirus. He was inspired by all four of his grandparents — each of whom work in some capacity with the medical field. His paternal grandmother works with the California Department of Public Health.
“She keeps us updated,” mom Loretta explained, “and he’s really been interested about it. [All our children] are really proud of their grandparents, and miss them a lot.”
To keep up with their grandheroes, Francis and his three younger brothers call them via FaceTime and write them letters.
“We made this little kids’ newspaper we called the Tullius Times,” Francis continued. “We had ... stories from the olden times. We also interviewed our grandparents and cousins.”
Francis likes writing so much that he wants to be an author and illustrator when he grows up. To win this contest has been a great boost for him.
“I was very happy and excited,” he said. “I’m already writing a new story. It’s about me and my friend, Anders. It’s a fantasy story. I’ve figured out part of the plot but I’m not sure what the rest should be, though. Right now I’m just concentrating on the first part of the plot, which is the first part of the book.”
Francis is the son of Bill and Loretta Tullius, who moved to Somerset just over a year ago from Dickinson, North Dakota, for Bill’s job. Francis just started third grade with Kolbe Academy, an online program offering homeschool curriculum for K-12 students.
“It kind of worked out with the coronavirus,” Loretta said of the decision to homeschool with online learning.
Francis added of going to church virtually, “We were very prepared when they had to livestream; we had an altar already.”
As for school, Francis’ favorite subject is geography. He also enjoys being a big brother and hiking with his family.
KET Education is proud to offer the winning stories on their website at https://www.ket.org/education/news/announcing-the-2020-summer-story-contest-winners/. Not only can you read the stories but you can hear the authors read them as well.
