Somerset City Council’s first meeting back after canceling two meetings in a row due to the COVID-19 crisis was filled more with affirming the councilors’ appreciation to those who are working during the pandemic than worry over city business.
Several councilors expressed their appreciation for city employees, first responders, front-line medical workers, grocery store employees and Mayor Alan Keck for their conduct in keeping vital services running.
Councilor Jerry Wheeldon started it off by saying how much he missed seeing the other council members and that the city workers were doing a great job.
Councilor John Ricky Minton added the mayor to the list of those who should be thanked. “You’ve done a good job through this ordeal, and hopefully we can get over it in a few days or weeks.”
Councilor Amanda “Bean” Bullock Vanhook said she appreciated first responders, food workers, nurses, sanitation department workers and others. “A lot has changed and a lot of people are having to make some serious adjustments,” she said.
Councilor David Godsey added his appreciation for the mayor. “I know it’s a lot on your shoulders to try to move forward at this time, when nobody can work.”
Councilor Jimmy Eastham cast a wide net on his appreciation, including “all working people,” including grocery store workers.
“There for a while, and probably still, those employees were getting really taxed,” he said. “This has been something we’ve never seen before, we all know that, but these people who are trying to keep the shelves stocked, the cart handles clean, all these things they never had to do before, and it was really taxing some of our local employees. I just want to give them all three thumbs up for their efforts.”
Councilor Tom Eastham gave his thanks to the entire community, especially for supporting local businesses.
He said that the city may be under a lot of stress, but “we’re in a very unique position to survive something like this, and we pass those benefits and the ability to survive on to our local businesses.”
Councilor Donna Hunley added that she appreciated Mayor Keck’s “nudging” of Governor Andy Beshear with the city’s reentry plan.
For his part, Keck said he was proud of the plan he unveiled last week.
“I think, in a lot of ways, Somerset took the lead,” he said. “I’m not going to apologize for that. We were, to my knowledge, the first municipality in the commonwealth to issue a plan.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.