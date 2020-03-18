Somerset Mayor Alan Keck confirmed Wednesday morning (today) that the city council meeting scheduled for next Monday has been cancelled.
Keck also stated that there has as of yet been no decision on whether the opening of SomerSplash water park will be delayed.
The traditional opening weekend for SomerSplash is Memorial Day, which falls this year on May 25.
Keck said that the decision on whether to delay the opening of the water park will be made "late next month, if at all."
Currently, all other Somerset parks and recreational facilities remain closed in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This includes Rocky Hollow, Somersport Park and the Fischer Fun Park.
