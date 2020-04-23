What’s the best way to hold a meeting when your governing body consists of 14 to 15 people and the federal government says you can only gather in groups of 10 or fewer? By Zoom, of course.
The Somerset City Council will be holding its upcoming meeting the same way business across America has been getting done during the coronavirus pandemic.
The office of Somerset’s Mayor, Alan Keck, announced that the city council meeting will be held virtually for the very first time.
The public is invited to watch the meeting over Facebook Live on the City of Somerset’s page.
A typical council meeting consists of all 12 councilors, along with the mayor, city attorney and city clerk in attendance.
But due to restrictions placed on the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the federal government has requested that all public meetings be conducted remotely with a way for the public to view them live.
The city is already ahead in some regard. Council meetings have been streamed live over Facebook since about the time Mayor Keck came into office.
Current federal guidelines also require that gatherings consist only of 10 or fewer people.
“I look forward to getting back to formal, in-person meetings, but our first priority is safety — safety of the public, who often attends our meetings, and safety of our council members,” Keck said.
City council usually meets twice a month, on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.
The pandemic has caused the last two scheduled meetings to be canceled, what would have been March’s second meeting and April’s first.
The upcoming meeting will be held during the scheduled time and date of the council’s second April meeting, Monday, April 27 at 6 p.m.
The mayor’s office said that city officials will continue to monitor the pandemic and existing guidelines in determining if future meetings will need to be held virtually.
Due to the nature of the meeting, the Citizen’s Comments portion of the agenda will not take place.
The agenda does contain second readings for changes in the city’s residential code.
At the previous council meeting, City Attorney John Adams explained that the changes are to get the city’s code in compliance with state law.
“When this takes affect, there’s not going to be a difference” to what the city currently requires, he said.
The original building code was written in 1981. “It refers to the building code sections and content of 1981, and they’ve moved it to a different place in the state statutes. Basically, we’re updating our building code for the modern code.”
Several state codes within the city’s 1981 ordinance were repealed 10 to 20 years ago, he said.
