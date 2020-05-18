The City of Somerset Energy Center reopens to the public today, May 18, following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations for sanitation, hygiene and social distancing.
The building has been closed to the public since March 17 as a precautionary measure in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents are encouraged to use the Energy Center’s drive-thru window — or conduct business through the city’s website, phone or fax — whenever possible.
“We are committed to protecting the health of our employees and city residents while ensuring our work to light up Somerset and deliver services continues safely,” Mayor Alan Keck said.
The city has implemented the following measures inside the building:
• Temperature checks will be required upon entering.
• Plexi-glass is being installed at all customer service windows for visitors’ protection.
• Customer service areas have been marked so visitors can maintain 6-foot distances.
• Signage has been posted at the entrance and throughout the lobby to inform employees and visitors about new building guidelines.
• Dedicated entrance and exit doors have been designated.
• All public access areas (doors, fixtures, restrooms) will be properly cleaned and sanitized with appropriate disinfectants repeatedly throughout the day.
• Hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the building for employees and the public.
For more information, call the city’s main line at (606) 679-6366. Visit https://www.cityofsomerset.com/ to pay utility or tax bills online, or conduct business by phone using the following directory for city departments:
Police (non-emergency): 606-679-5176
Fire (non-emergency): 606-679-1163
EMS (non-emergency): 606-679-6388
Water/Sewer: 606-425-5364
Gas: 606-678-4466
Sanitation: 606-679-1107
Parks & Recreation: 606-679-1860
Emergency: 911
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.