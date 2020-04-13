A Somerset non-profit organization’s mission to help those in need has taken on a new meaning in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Somerset Foundation has been helping in any way it can, which includes continuing its program that gives food to those who can’t afford it.
Somerset Foundation President Elsa Brown said that its food program, run out of the Outreach for Jesus building, has been going on for years, though it ramped up in the last three weeks because of the virus.
And the organization has continued to receive donations through this time, meaning the organization has had plenty of food to give out.
For example, a week or so ago a food pantry from another county gave them a large number of frozen roast beefs, which Somerset Foundation was able to pair with other groceries.
Brown said the owner of Speedy Taco recently got in touch with them, offering to buy the organization enough hamburger meat to hand out, which they added to a meal kit.
Somerset Foundation has gotten so many donations that they were able to offer groceries three times in one week, Brown said. Some weeks, though, they are able to do one grocery kit.
“We’re trying to get meat and protein out to the people,” Brown said.
There are no requirements for those who show up asking for food, Brown said. “We just hope and pray the ones who need it are the ones who get it,” she said.
She added that she knows there are many families who were living paycheck to paycheck who have now lost their jobs and though the government is giving out unemployment checks, many of those have not come in yet.
The foundation has a group of volunteers who work hard to assemble the grocery kits, Brown said. “The hardest part is the packing,” she said.
They have plenty of those volunteers, though, who are using safety techniques while putting together the kits.
Brown said she is grateful for those volunteers and everyone who has helped.
The giveaways do not have a planned day. The organization announces giveaway times in advance, a day or two ahead of time.
Those announcements are made on the Facebook pages of both the Somerset Foundation and Outreach For Jesus, as well as Brown’s personal Facebook page and other pages.
All supplies are limited, and will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.
On top of that program, Somerset Foundation has helped by donating masks to the hospital and the health department, as well as helping as much in whatever areas they can, both here and in other countries.
“We’re trying to do as much as we can within our means,” she said.
The foundation’s goal “is to show the love of Jesus and show people they aren’t alone,” Brown said.
