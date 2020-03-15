Somerset Independent Schools will be giving out sack lunches for the days that classes are out due to preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The schools have also announced how parents can pick up Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) packets.
NTI assignment folders can be picked up at the student's school on Tuesday or Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. If folders are not picked up then, teachers will be contacting families directly.
The schools will also be providing lunches from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 and Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27.
Students must be present in order to pick up meals.
Lunches will be given out at each school from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and at several locations throughout the community at specific times:
- Huffaker Church of God on Speedway Drive, Sunset Trailer Park at 113 Ringgold Road, Denham Street Baptist Church on Denham Street, and the Playtopia Building at 217 Murphy Avenue -- lunches can be picked up from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
- The corner of Linda Lane and Jill Drive -- lunches can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- The McKee Apartments at 555 McKee Road, The Western Hills Apartments, Hope Way Head Start, and Harris Hills on Cundiff Drive -- lunches can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
- Mindsight Behavioral at 600 Monticello Street -- lunches can be picked up from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- The parking lot of the Housing Authority of Somerset -- lunches can be picked up from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- The outdoor courts of Rocky Hollow, side parking lot of Somerwoods Nursing Home, Colonial Village and Scott's Car Wash -- lunches can be picked up from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
More information is available at the district's web site, www.somerset.kyschools.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.