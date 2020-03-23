There is no doubt that the second half of this school year has been unique for Somerset Independent’s students and their parents. Following the directive of Governor Andy Beshear, the district will remain closed through April 17 to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
But there are some bright spots. While all scheduled school days will continue to be Non-Traditional Instructional (NTI) days throughout the closure, Superintendent Kyle Lively said that Spring Break will be taking place as originally planned, from April 6 through April 10.
Plus, even though it may take weeks – or even months – for schools and gyms to reopen, once they do the Somerset Independent Alumni and Aquatic Center will finally be able to live up to its full name. The center’s pools are on the verge of being refilled.
The district posted on its Facebook account last week that the therapy pool was scheduled to be filled with water Monday, while the lap pool was scheduled to be filled on Wednesday.
Lively said Monday that the last schedule he received was that the pools would be filled between Thursday and Saturday.
This will mark the first time in more than two years that the pools will hold water.
The Aquatic Center, formerly known as the city-owned SomerFit, was taken over by the school district in January 2018.
The City of Somerset sold the property after determining that was the best move for the governmental entity.
The city was forced to shut down the pools in 2016 after state inspectors determined that welds made to tanks that supply chemicals to the pools were not made by state-approved standards.
Other renovations to the building, including roof repairs, are finishing up as well.
According to Superintendent Lively, the entire project is scheduled to be completed by April 17.
Not as firmed up are plans for how to treat the next school board meeting, which is scheduled to take place on April 11.
It was originally intended to take place at the Somerset High School, following meetings that took place at Hopkins Elementary and Meece Middle School in February and March.
“We are reviewing recommendations and options for the April board meeting,” Lively stated. “The meeting will take place as scheduled, but the location and method of meeting is subject to change.”
The district has cancelled all extracurricular activities and After School Childcare through April 17.
