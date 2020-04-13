Somerset Independent Schools will be streaming its next board meeting live on YouTube so the public can attend without leaving the comfort of their own homes.
The April school board meeting will be held Thursday at 6 p.m.
Board meetings are usually held on the second Tuesday of the month, but the meetings held directly after Spring Break and Fall Break are held on the following Thursday.
The meeting will be streamed live on the school board’s YouTube channel, Somerset BOE.
The link to view the meeting is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=BxXhOzvfefA&app=desktop.
That link is also available through the main page of Somerset Independent’s website.
In an effort to keep the number of people attending the meeting below the 10-person threshold, Superintendent Kyle Lively is encouraging everyone – administrators and district staff included – to view the meeting online rather than in person.
Lively said that board members will be following all social distancing guidelines during the meeting.
The district as a whole is also following guidelines – those put in place by Governor Andy Beshear – and has announced that schools will be closed through May 1.
The school will continue instruction through Non-Traditional Instructional (NTI) days, with packets that are worked on at home by the students.
