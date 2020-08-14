Somerset Independent Superintendent Kyle Lively said that his meeting next Monday with Kentucky Interim Commissioner of Education Kevin C. Brown could shape a decision on whether the district continues long-term with distance learning only or decides to open its doors for in-person classes.
At Thursday’s Somerset Board of Education, Lively stressed that any change to allow in-person learning would be taken with a solid plan in place. If the decision is made to open the schools, it will not take place immediately, meaning all students will participate in distance learning for at least the first couple weeks of the school year.
Last Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced his new recommendations for schools starting their fall semesters during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Beshear said he felt schools should not meet in person until at least September 28, and that schools which choose to start classes before that date should do so online only.
Lively said that between Beshear’s statement and Commissioner Brown’s endorsement the next day, Lively was under the impression that there would be consequences if their plan wasn’t followed.
“It was enough to make you believe that it was technically more than a recommendation. It was a recommendation with some consequences,” Lively to the school board.
That led to Somerset Independent Schools announcing that from the first day of school on August 24 through September 25, education would be conducted through online means only.
However, Lively noted that since the beginning of the week several districts around the state have started back to school using their original plans of in-person classes as an option.
“We’ve also noticed a little bit of backing up, even from the Governor’s Office, on some things in regards to the schools starting,” Lively said.
That, along with phone calls and emails from local parents, led to Lively scheduling a conference with Commissioner Brown next week to learn more about what options exist for Somerset and whether or not those “consequences” exist.
Ultimately, Lively said it’s about allowing parents and students a choice – something that Somerset’s board has championed for years – balanced with trying to do what is best for the safety and wellbeing of the community, which Lively acknowledged may not coincide with everyone’s wishes.
The superintendent noted that before the switch to all-distance learning, the district had roughly 74 to 75 percent of their students choosing to attend class in person.
The local COVID case numbers have not changed much since those decisions were made, he said.
Lively couldn’t put a timeline on any changes, but said that after his meeting on Monday, and if the school board was comfortable with Lively’s suggestions, the district could begin on campus classes as soon as the third week of school.
