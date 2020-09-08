Books and pen and paper, and face-to-face learning – or at the very least, masked up face-to-face learning. On Tuesday, Somerset Independent held its first day of in-person instruction since March 13.
Roughly one half of Somerset’s students who elected to return in person attended. That was the “Gold” group, those whose family names start with the letters K through Z. They will attend class on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the foreseeable future.
Alternately, on Mondays and Wednesdays, the “Purple” group, those with family names beginning with A through J, will attend. That group missed out on being the first through the doors due to Monday being the Labor Day holiday.
“The first day of in-person classes has been great!” said Superintendent Kyle Lively. “It was fantastic to see students inside classrooms and interacting with their teachers. We look forward to having another first day of in-person classes with the Purple household group tomorrow.”
Hopkins Elementary teacher Jonathan Brinson echoed those thoughts, saying everything went well on the first day back in the building.
“It was good to see students in the halls again,” he said.
Students still have the option of continuing education through distance learning only. Lively said at this time the district is still seeing roughly 74 percent of their students electing to come into the school.
Safety measures have been put in place, including having each student’s temperatures taken before being allowed on the bus or in the building in the case of students being dropped off at the door by parents. Students must wear masks and social distance.
Along with the second group of Somerset Independent’s students, students at Science Hill Independent enter the school Wednesday.
