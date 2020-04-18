Somerset native and immunology expert Dr. Julie Fischer was a guest Friday night on KET’s “Coronavirus: A Kentucky Update,” giving her view of how Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is handling the possible reopening of Kentucky businesses and explaining why testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPEs) are in such short supply.
Fisher is an associate research professor in the department of Microbiology and Immunology at Georgetown University’s Center for Global Health Science and Security in Washington, D.C.
She was interviewed by the program’s host, Dr. Wayne Tuckson, a physician with UofL.
Earlier in the program, Tuckson reviewed the steps that Governor Beshear said need to be taken for the state to ease restrictions on business closures.
Those steps include having 14 consecutive days of decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, increased testing capacity, the ability to protect at-risk citizens, availability of PPE and preparation for a possible future spike in the number of cases.
Fischer said her opinion of the outline was that it was a logical and safe plan for returning to normal.
“We’d hate to sacrifice this much, to take the steps that we have taken, and then to undo all of that work by letting the virus spread again at the community level.”
A big hurdle in implementing that plan is to have increased testing capabilities in place. Dr. Fischer reminded that even as the number of cases decreases, Kentucky will still see new cases appear for some time.
“Even as we go on the downside of the curve, and we start to see fewer and fewer new cases everyday, at that point being able to identify, isolate and monitor those cases becomes critically important to preventing the spread of the virus to people who were uninfected during the social distancing period who would then be vulnerable to infection,” she said.
“It’s all about getting the supplies and the infrastructure in place to test aggressively, and then having that capacity for isolating people and for monitoring them and their contacts.”
She admitted that the restrictions were inconvenient and that the economy has taken a hit, but she stressed that restrictions taken by Kentucky leadership has had an impact in slowing the number of cases.
“Loosening those controls up right now and just trying to go back quickly to normal before we have the tools in place to protect those who are most vulnerable isn’t a choice between the economy and health. It’s a choice between letting this disaster roll out of control again when we know we have the tools to slow it down.”
When Tuckson asked how a country like the United States could have trouble securing adequate PPE and testing supplies, Fischer said simply, “We have short attention spans.”
She continued, “Between disasters, between public health events and crises, we often forget that we need to keep investing in preparing for the events that are unpredictable, that we might not know exactly when they’re coming, but we know that more disasters will come. We had an opportunity after the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, which was a pandemic that caused fewer deaths than predicted. It was a warning that we needed to prepare, and we did a lot of planning, but we didn’t back it up completely with an investment in PPE, in making sure that we were prepared to respond quickly. I’m hoping that our lesson learned from this is we are not going to lose our vigilance again…
“You don’t build the fire department after the fire starts,” she said. “You invest in the people and the infrastructure and the equipment and the training, even if you don’t use it every day, because when you need them, you want them to be ready. And we dropped the ball on that in public health.”
Tuckson also asked why it takes so long to create a vaccine for a new disease, to which Dr. Fischer explained it required time to go through all the steps to ensure any new vaccine is both safe and effective.
“We can’t shortcut the biology, and we can’t shortcut the safety,” she said.
She explained that the procedure to develop a vaccine requires that the new vaccine first goes to a small group of healthy volunteers to test for side effects.
It then it goes to a larger group of healthy volunteers to check for an immune response and further safety issues.
Thirdly, it is given to a large group so scientists can say with certainty that the vaccine protects people from the virus.
It takes time to monitor the immune response of those people and guarantee they do indeed have immunity.
Dr. Fischer said that people who have contracted COVID-19 and have recovered do have immunity from the disease. However, researchers at this time do not know if it is possible to be reinfected.
