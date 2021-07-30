(Editor's Note: Dr. Amr El-Naggar contacted the Commonwealth Journal this week and asked that he be interviewed about his feelings about the COVID-19 vaccine and his concerns about the unvaccinated. Out of respect for this well-respected physician, we gave him this platform to express his views on the subject.)
In his 31 years as a neurosurgeon here in Somerset, Dr. Amr El-Naggar has treated thousands of patients from around the world. Therefore, he said he hopes he’s earned the trust of the surrounding community and of those patients.
With that trust, he said he wants to do what he can to convince people to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Egyptian-born physician may see things in a way many others do not, especially when it comes to the availability of the vaccine.
“It’s really disheartening that in the United States, and in Kentucky here, we have an abundance of vaccine available. There are many other parts of the world that do not have that luxury and they are begging for vaccines.”
In fact, El-Naggar said that the availability of the vaccine here is so great, that if 10,000 tried tomorrow to get an appointment, the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and other area clinics could give them an appointment time.
He said he understands the freedom of choice, but wanted every member of the public to truly consider what that freedom means.
“I became a U.S. citizen 26 years ago, and one of the things that I learned is to appreciate freedom. This is the number one thing that I’m proud of. But I try to use my freedom in a correct way. I choose to live freely. I do not choose to die freely. I have the freedom to take the vaccine or not. But I recommend you use your freedom to live and let your children live, and to enjoy the taste and smell of food and flowers. We do not have to give up those things that are gifts from God,” he said.
Just as a year and a half ago, when one could not get away from the term “COVID-19” no matter where they went, it seems that people cannot get away from the term “delta variant” today. This new strain of the coronavirus, first seen in India, has the potential to spread more quickly than the original virus due to being more highly infectious.
In fact. Dr. El-Naggar said it is estimated that the delta variant has 100 to 1,000 times the infectivity.
That means the state and the country are in a worse position than they were last year, he said.
“Two days ago, there were no open beds in the whole [Lake Cumberland Regional] Hospital, and no ICU beds at all in the hospital. This condition waxes and wanes, but I’m aware there are big hospitals in the state that do not have any ICU beds at all. Beds are filling up very quickly. Much quicker than we did a year ago.”
However, he said that if everyone received the COVID-19 vaccine, it would prevent almost all of the hospitalizations from the disease.
“One may ask, ‘I’ve heard that the Delta virus can spread from virus-exposed vaccinated and unvaccinated people and on that basis the recommendation now is for all of us to wear masks. So basically, why should I take a vaccine? If I get vaccinated, what’s in it for me?’ Well, the simple answer my friend is that ‘You get to live!’
“... If you are vaccinated, there is a chance you can get a breakthrough infection, but if you do you are going to probably get treated as an outpatient and still have your life. At worst you may be hospitalized for a few days, get treated then released! I believe it’s worth it.”
Dr. El-Naggar stated that as of 10 a.m. Friday, 100% of the patients hospitalized at LCRH with COVID are unvaccinated patients. “Many of them are young, and many are critical!”
He stressed that his support of vaccinations come solely from him as a professional and a neurosurgeon. He was adamant that he needed to point out that he does not represent the government, the CDC, Dr. Anthony Fauci, LCRH or any other entity other than himself and his corporation, DREZ One, LLC.
“The science of vaccines and drugs depends mostly on a branch of science called biostatistics,” Dr. El-Naggar said. “It is a statistical fact that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines protect you from the virus in the order of 95%. It is also a statistical fact that about 95% of hospitalized COVID patients who require high levels of oxygenation and/or are on ventilators in critical care units are among the unvaccinated.
“… Through my work at DREZ One, LLC, I have operated on patients from all over Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Georgia and North Carolina, in addition to patients from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and England. I have patients in all those locations. Those patients and their families are my target with this interview. I have treated tens of thousands of patients over many years. In the past it used to be saving one life at a time. With this message I’m trying to save tens of thousands of people all at once.”
The doctor said he wanted to clear up some misconceptions about the vaccine that he had heard, especially one in which people are convinced that the vaccine will change a person’s DNA.
Both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines use Messenger RNA, or mRNA, he explained.
“Our DNA, which is the main gene codes of our body, are in the nucleus of the cell,” he said. “The cell has a nucleus in the middle, and is surrounded by this cytoplasm, sort of like if you have a house and have the big yard or farm around it. The DNA lives in the house, or the core. And it sends the Messenger RNA out. The first thing it does is expel it out of the nucleus. It goes into the cytoplasm or the yard. But the Messenger RNA does not have the ability to reenter the nucleus. In other words, it goes out into the yard of the farm, and it can never be allowed to enter into the house again.”
Dr. El-Naggar also wanted to clarify that there is no evidence right now that the vaccine affects female fertility in any way, but also knows that many women worry about their fertility health and there is never a 100% guarantee they will be safe.
“People might be surprised to know that it is recommended that pregnant women be vaccinated,” he said. “If a pregnant woman gets infected with the COVID Delta variant, it puts her at a high risk of developing a severe illness and increases the probability of hospitalization and critical care needs. There is actually no evidence that the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines have any risks during pregnancy. If you are pregnant at this time and you are not vaccinated, my advice is that you discuss it with your obstetrician and follow their recommendations.
“Another way out for you would be to kick out your unvaccinated husband or boyfriend and not let them back until they become vaccinated. This way, you also surround yourself with a safety net. If he really loves you he will get vaccinated to protect you and the baby.
“So, if you are a family of five or six members who are adults or have children above 12 years of age, and have no contraindications to receive the vaccine, I believe you should all be vaccinated very quickly.
“If, however, you are a family who have children under the age of 12 who cannot be vaccinated yet and if you happen to have a daughter or a sister of childbearing age who does not wish to take the risk on her fertility – even if there is no evidence of that risk – then the rest of the family, including the adults and the older children, should be vaccinated as soon as possible, to protect themselves and also to provide a safety net around the unvaccinated family members.
“I believe that the most important thing you need to do at this time is not be one of the 95% occupants of critical care units with a very high risk of losing your life for no good reason.”
To explain the dangers of contracting the disease, the neurosurgeon explained that one of the first organs the coronavirus attacks is the nervous system – and the brain.
One of the first symptoms of the disease is the loss of taste and smell.
“This is a sensor nervous system invasion,” he said. “The virus lives in the nasal pharynx, which is behind the nose and underneath the brain, where the nerves for smell are. And from there, it is shown to enter the nerve fibers that serve smell, and then head toward the centers of the brain that control smell and taste, which are parts of the brain itself.”
It is also known to cause major blood clotting, which people know can damage the lungs, but can also affect the brain, he said.
Plus, he added, the long-term effects of contracting the disease are not know yet. Many patients who have recovered from having significant symptoms have complained of severe headaches, vague symptoms of confusion and memory issues.
“And there are some things about the virus that we don’t know today that will be apparent in the future. We will know those things 10 years from now, but we are seeing some evidence of it now,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.