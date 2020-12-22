Just a couple of seconds, and then it was over. One by one, residents and staff of Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation received their vaccinations for COVID-19 on Tuesday – some of the first shots given to members of the community in this area.
Delvena Rains, a CNA at Somerset Nursing was the first staff member to sit in the chair, and according to her the shot wasn’t a problem at all.
“Didn’t even feel it,” she said seconds afterward.
Somerset Nursing received several doses of the Pfizer-made vaccine, thanks to staff from Walgreens Pharmacy.
A second shot will be required 21 days later for full effectiveness.
Pharmacists Nadia Ahmad and Tera Hayes said they had to go through two special training sessions to learn how to handle and administer the vaccine. They brought enough with them to vaccinate all residents and the staff who were on hand, and planned to hold another clinic Wednesday to cover any staff members who couldn’t be there Tuesday.
Hayes said that all vaccinations are paid for through the person’s insurance, and that all insurances are covering the cost without co-pays.
Ahmad said, “We’re all very proud to be a part of this, and proud of Walgreens. … It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to make a difference.”
She added that the front-line health care workers have been working hard throughout the pandemic, and now it’s finally the pharmacists time to step in and help.
Somerset Nursing’s administrator, Sam Hutchinson, said he was happy his facility was part of the vaccine rollout.
“We’re just excited to get the vaccines and to hopefully get back to normal for residents and staff,” he said.
He added that the staff there have been going “above and beyond” to help residents during the pandemic.
Among those getting shots was Dr. Robert Drake, family medical specialist. He called getting the jab a piece of cake.
“We’re doing it to try to end this pandemic,” he said. “It’s just been terrible. I’ve lost eight patients, including seven nursing home (residents). It just hurts you to lose them. These are good people.”
He said that he would recommend everyone get the vaccination, although he said he felt like only 40 percent of the population would actually do it.
The only people who should have minor concerns are those who might have allergic reactions to the components of the vaccine, Drake said.
Even then, staff have prepared for the possibility by having Benadryl and EpiPens on hand to counteract any allergy symptoms, and by asking anyone who may have issues to stay for 30 minutes after receiving the shot, he said.
When asked why he thought it was important to get vaccinated, he said it was to help people’s families and their community, and that people should think “long and hard” about the ramifications of not getting it.
COVID has been hard on those who can’t escape it – the health care workers especially. Dr. Drake said, “The nurses are having to work, sometimes with the illness themselves because of staffing. They’re allowed to do that through the state, and it’s taken a toll. Some of them have gone home and their families have gotten it. It’s just a really tough thing.”
After getting her shot, Rains said she was glad to be taking it and that she knows that she is protecting the residents by doing it.
Likewise, Somerset Nursing’s activity director, Natalie Underwood, said, “Just like with the flu vaccine, we need to try to take care of ourselves so we can take care of others.”
Besides the residents, some of those getting the shot had family to be concerned about. Angela Williams, an LPN charge nurse, admitted that she doesn’t usually get the flu vaccine, and wouldn’t have gotten the one for the coronavirus if it weren’t for her family.
“I don’t want to infect my dad or grandkids,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.