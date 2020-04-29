During the COVID-19 crisis, there has been a lot of talk about which businesses are “essential” and which aren’t.
For coffee fiends, there’s little more essential than one’s daily caffeine fix.
Yet, for the last month or so, Baxter’s Coffee has been out of commission. Somerset’s only locally-owned and dedicated coffee shop, a routine part of the day for so many Pulaski Countians, was not only forced to close the inside of their stores but shut down the drive-thru facilities as well.
Well, perk up, coffee fans, because Baxter’s is back.
On Wednesday, Baxter’s re-opened the drive-thru window at both the north location (which is separate from the original coffee shop but still on Ogden Street) and at the south store off of U.S. 27.
“It’s been a good day,” said Lauren Price of Baxter’s, daughter of founder Terri Tuttle. “We’ve been excited to see all the familiar faces again. Baxter’s is one of those places where the customers are more than just customers, they’re family.”
Per the governor’s orders, Baxter’s would have had to shut down their inside sitting areas at each location as a reaction to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, like every other restaurant and food facility in the state of Kentucky. However, while other eateries left their drive-thru windows open, Baxter’s decided to sip the new situation cautiously and close down entirely for a period of time, starting on March 23.
“We personally just decided we wanted to close at the time because things seemed like they were heading in a scary direction,” said Price. “We want to just take every precaution we could to make sure we kept our staff and everybody safe.”
However, the reality of the situation has become clearer since that initial alarm, and Baxter’s owners felt like it was the right time to open the drive-thru windows once more.
“It just seemed like the numbers (of COVID-19 cases) were starting to kind of plateau, and it also didn’t seem like our area was being hit with as many positive cases,” said Price. “It felt like it was safe for us to put in some new procedures and re-open.”
Those procedures include having staff wear masks and gloves, and making sure everything is especially clean.
“We are sanitizing every 30 and 60 minutes, all our surfaces,” said Price. “We have a shield up at the drive-thru window to help further protect staff and customers, to limit as much contact as we can.”
These days, it’s hard to know what the government will allow businesses in Kentucky to do and when. But Price said they’re just going to take the future “week by week and get our feet back on the ground,” and talk about steps for re-opening inside when they can.
Baxter’s announced late Monday that they’d be re-opening Wednesday and the coffee shop’s many fans were happy to hear it. “It was fun and exciting to get to read through the comments people have been making, and fun to hear people say nice things,” said Price. “Our staff has been really excited to get back to work as well.”
And while there was no available count of cars by mid-afternoon, anyone driving down Ogden Street throughout the day likely saw a line of cars backed out at least into the street, sometimes even around the corner.
“Despite the rain and long lines, people came out,” said Price. “We truly missed seeing everybody.”
