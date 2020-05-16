Somerset Independent’s Board of Education held it’s second meeting in a row where the public was invited to watch via YouTube, with much of the meeting taken up with discussion about how the district’s Non-Traditional Instructional (NTI) packets and their delivery system worked during the closure of in-person classes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The discussion happened during a decision by the board allow the district to apply for NTI days next year. The district used its first-ever NTI days this year.
Lively explained the need to request NTI days for the next school year, saying, “I think we all agree that in-class instruction is much more valuable and much more impactful for kids, but this would just be for a worst case scenario.”
Lively updated the board on how NTI days impacted this year, how the students and parents received them and how they could affect grades.
“Can we always tweak it and improve it? Yes. Was it perfect? No. Were we able to continue learning in some capacity? Yes, absolutely,” Lively said.
He admitted that the number of packets that were handed out at one time could seem overwhelming to students and parents alike.
“In some cases we sent home 20-something packets,” he said, “and that was because, to limit contact with parents, [limit] having people getting out and getting exposed, because you’re more concerned about their health than you are anything else.”
He also said it was difficult to keep up with all the assignments coming in, and that in some cases teachers were still collecting work.
As such, grades were still being finalized, and the impact of doing review-only work from home was still being assessed.
The important part, Lively said, was to make sure the unusual circumstances didn’t impact student’s grades.
“I truly believe teachers are going to work with kids and find ways,” he said.
“The hard part is, if you had a student that simply had a 10 percent, 5 percent or something that was already a failing grade in that class, and they simply turned nothing in, then that becomes an issue of was this just an NTI issue or was this a problem that was already there, an issue that was already there.”
At the same time, he said grades needed to be earned and students had to take ownership of bad grades.
For example, for a child that had an A and slid to a C during NTI days, teachers can review policies and the work, and make policy changes to take the unusual circumstances into account.
Plus, some students my not have as strong of a support system at home as others, and may need some extra help to get assignments completed, Lively said.
He reminded the board that NTI packets were meant to review already-taught lessons, and that no new information was introduced other that in Advanced Placement (AP) or duel-credit college-level classes.
Overall, the process worked well, Lively said. “Kids were able to, I think, get some refreshers in, at least maintain somewhat, so that summer slide is not as great.”
