Somerset Independent’s board of education voted unanimously to keep its current masking rules in place until October 29. Then, if local COVID-19 numbers are trending downwards, the board agreed to say masking for students and staff is “strongly recommended” but not mandated.
Around 10 parents attended at Thursday’s school board meeting who opposed the continuation of masking rules within the school system, with Somerset parent Brandi Weddle addressing the board.
Weddle, who said she has been in healthcare for 20 years and has been a nurse practitioner for 10, told the board that there has been no measurable difference in Florida schools that chose to forego masking versus those school districts which kept masking in place.
She also cited Science Hill Independent Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse as saying there was no increase in COVID cases in his school since Science Hill’s board of education voted to make masking optional.
Dr. Joe Weigel, Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, spoke to the board in favor of keeping masking mandates in place.
He said that whether the coronavirus is spread through droplets or is airborne as some believe, it is clearly spread through the respiratory system of those infected.
“It would seem to make common sense to lay people that a proper face covering would be useful in slowing transmission,” he said.
Both Somerset Superintendent Kyle Lively and board chair Scott Gulock said they understood both sides of the masking debate.
Lively said he had taken into account various statistics concerning COVID in the area which led to his recommendation. He said that according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department’s numbers, in September Pulaski’s incident rate was 41.89 per 100,000 of population. As of today, that number was 42.21, meaning it has mostly held steady.
During the same time, the state’s positivity rate had dropped around 2 percent.
On September 15, Somerset Independent had a total of 113 students and adults quarantined. As of Thursday, that number 34.
“Today, we have 10 total student cases. At that date we had 13 total student cases,” Lively said.
He added, “We are seeing that what’s going on is working. We’re also seeing that numbers seem to be trending in the right direction,” Lively said.
As part of the decision, the board agreed that masking may continue to be mandated after November 1 should local COVID case numbers rise drastically.
