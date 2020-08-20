Somerset Independent Schools will be opening their doors September 8 to students who want to attend classes in person.
The district’s Board of Education agreed Thursday morning to change the in-person class date after a meeting between Superintendent Kyle Lively and state officials earlier in the week.
A recommendation from Governor Andy Beshear, made earlier this month, which requested schools delay in-person classes originally caused Somerset Schools to say it would offer distance learning only through September 25.
However, after other school districts around the state decided to open their doors earlier than the governor’s suggestion, Lively and board members agreed to revisit the distance learning policy.
The district returns to school next Monday, August 24, and will be distance learning only through September 8.
Parents still have to option to choose distance learning for their children after that date.
On Thursday, Lively said, “Based upon what we believe is best for our students and school community, we will offer parents/students the option of in-person instruction beginning September 8. The Somerset Independent School District has a long-standing tradition of respecting parent choice regarding educational decisions. Furthermore, the district realizes that there is no equal substitute for in-person instruction with a high-quality teacher. The decision to allow parents/students the option of in-person instruction fosters these principals.”
Lively referenced recently published information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending the reopening of schools this fall.
The CDC stated that schools are considered safe places for students to be in when their parents are not at home. It also lists several reasons schools can benefit children’s health, which includes supporting the child’s development of social and emotional skills, addressing their nutritional needs and possibly relieving them of feelings of hopelessness and anxiety during an uncertain and stressful time.
“The persistent achievement gaps that already existed prior to COVID-19 closures, such as disparities across income levels and racial and ethnic groups, could worsen and cause long-term effects on children’s educational outcomes, health and the economic wellbeing of families and communities,” the CDC stated.
Between Monday and the start of in-person classes, Somerset Independent will provide all students meals each school day.
Parents are encouraged to pick up meals at one of the pickup sites between noon and 2 p.m.
Distribution locations include the cafeteria doors of Hopkins Elementary, Meece Middle and Somerset High School, as well as parking lot areas of Science Hill School, Scott’s Car Wash, Hope Way, Somerset Housing Authority, McKee Apartments, Langdon Street Baptist Church, Phoenix Preferred Care, the main branch of the Pulaski County Public Library, Motel 6 and Pulaski County Eagle Academy/Day Treatment.
