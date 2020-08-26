Are you purple, or are you gold?
Somerset Independent returns to in-person classes on September 8, but not all students will be attending class together – or indeed, more than two days a week.
The in-person schedule divides students up into purple and gold groups, with each half attending on alternate days.
Students in the purple group – students whose household names begin with A through J – will attend classes at the school building Monday and Wednesday only. Gold group – students whose household names begin with K through Z – will attend classes at the school building on Tuesdays and Thursdays only.
On the days the students are not attending in person, they will have virtual learning days. For example, the purple group which goes to the building on Mondays and Wednesdays will have virtual learning days Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Fridays are virtual learning days for all students.
Superintendent Kyle Lively sent out a letter to parents and students explaining the “hybrid” model being used to bring students back to school, saying it lowers the risk of students contracting COVID-19 by having fewer students in the building and, thereby, giving them more room to socially distance.
“The A/B schedule will most likely be in place through October and could potentially last throughout the fall semester,” Lively said. “However, if things are going well, and the metrics look good, we will return to in-person instruction five days per week as soon as possible. Similarly, poor metrics during our return to in-person instruction could result in a transition back to 100% distance learning.”
Parents allowing their students to attend in-person learning must sign a waiver from the Board of Education.
Parents still have the option to keep their children at home all five days, and parents who want to change learning paths can do so before September 8 or during the first two weeks of in-person classes. To change from one plan to the other, parents must call the school or send an email to the school counselor.
Students who attend in person must have their temperatures checked before getting on a school bus or at the door of the school if dropped off by parents.
