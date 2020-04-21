The first day for drive-in COVID-19 testing took place today (Tuesday) at the Center For Rural Development.
Rhonda Green, Area 10 manager for Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM), said officials were expecting between 200 to 280 people for the day and, with traffic coming in a steady flow, it appeared by Tuesday afternoon they were on track to see at least 200 people.
Governor Andy Beshear announced last week that Somerset would be one of four areas conducting drive-thru testing in the coming days. The three other sites were Madisonville, Paducah and Pikeville.
The state partnered with Kroger to conduct the testing, in which individuals are asked to register ahead of time at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
Krogers is following CDC guidelines in trying to test people who need it the most, such as healthcare workers, first responders and people who have COVID-like symptoms: Fever, dry cough and difficulty breathing.
Green said that testing at Somerset’s site has gone smoothly. “Everybody is following the signs, and the National Guard is out directing traffic,” she said.
She added that everyone involved was practicing social distancing guidelines.
Cars are asked to enter on the Monticello Street side of the Center’s parking lot and follow the arrows through different stations set up in tents.
There had been no major hiccups, although Green did say it had been a bit windy throughout the day.
In her observation, no one who showed up for the testing was turned away, although she couldn’t say with certainty that every person had pre-registered before turning up.
In addition to KYEM and the National Guard, assisting at the testing site are Somerset-Pulaski EMS, Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team/Hazmat, the Kentucky State Police, the Somerset Police Department, Pulaski County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Testing is scheduled to continue through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.
