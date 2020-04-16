In his Thursday evening update on the novel coronavirus pandemic, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that Somerset has been selected by the state to set up a drive-thru testing site like the ones operating in Frankfort and Kenton County.
New testing sites will be in Somerset, Madisonville, Paducah and Pikeville and will run for three days starting on April 21 (next Tuesday through Thursday) from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Somerset testing site will be set up in the parking lot of The Center for Rural Development, according to Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley.
"We know that we have to have more testing in Kentucky," Gov. Beshear said.
The state is partnering with Kroger on mass testing, with the grocery chain donating personnel and PPE (personal protective equipment) while the state contracts for the lab testing (Gravity Diagnostics) and shipping (UPS). According to Gov. Beshear, the tests will have a 48-hour turnaround.
"Our goal is to do 1,000 tests over those three days in each of these communities," Beshear said, adding the sites will be accessible to contiguous counties surrounding each city.
Meggen Brown, National Clinical Director for The Little Clinic, represented Kroger at the press conference — noting that hours were being expanded based on feedback from the commonwealth to conduct more testing. Nurse practitioners will be on site to observe but the nasal swab test will be self administered.
"Kroger has determined that this methodology is beneficial as it increases the number of tests that can be performed as well conserving the amount of personal protective equipment that is utilized," Brown said.
Testing will still be limited to those who fall under CDC prioritization such as healthcare workers, first responders and those with symptoms. Individuals are urged to learn more at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting, where they may also register.
"Everyone needs to understand that only people who register and are pre-approved to be tested will be permitted in the Center parking lot during the testing hours," said Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price. "Please do not try to enter the area at The Center if you have not been registered."
That being said, the governor is urging all those people with symptoms to make sure they take advantage of the testing.
"Let's not leave one test unused," Beshear said. "Let's make sure that everybody who falls in those testing criteria get tested…As we build up this capacity, it's certainly going to help us as we move into what the new normal will be in this country until we get a vaccine."
The number of COVID-19 cases statewide now stands at 2,429 with 129 total deaths. One of the new positive cases is a 10-day old baby in Lincoln County.
Beshear also announced the partnership with other states to coordinate the reopening of their economies now has been expanded to include Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois in addition to Indiana and Ohio.
"We are all in very significant coordination to help us not only make sure that we don't have an additional later spike but also that one state's contacts don't come into another…," the governor said. "While it will ultimately be the decision of each individual state in the steps they take, this is going to help us both on the public health side and making sure it will be a phased in approach to opening up our economy."
