Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities want their voices heard, and they – along with their caregivers – drove the streets of Somerset Wednesday, honking horns and making sure both the community and Governor Andy Beshear heard their plea.
The local parade was organized on behalf of the statewide group know as What About Us, formed to ask the governor why day programs and centers for adults with disabilities were not being considered in his economic reopening plan.
April Alexander, the medical coordinator for LifeWorks, said that local agencies were given a flyer from What About Us explaining the lack of choice given to their individuals when it came to the reopening of the state.
She said that flyer sparked LifeWorks staff members Joy McClendon and Julie Nave to organize the Somerset parade.
“They ran with the whole parade idea based on wanting to give our clients a platform to express themselves and what they want,” Alexander said.
They invited other agencies and members of the public to join in, driving from the Center for Rural Development all the way to Meece Middle School. The group decorated their cars with signs and honking their horns while traveling.
McClendon said their clients decorated the signs, giving them a chance to put their feelings on posters and let their thoughts be known.
At stake is the right for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to be allowed to return to their day programs instead of being sheltered constantly at home. Most of those individuals have not been allowed out of the house since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Alexander said.
The state’s recommendations have been to keep those people at home and not be out in the community.
Likewise, they could not be visited by their family, nor could their family home providers leave their home.
“Even the caregivers aren’t allowed out of the home, because when they bring that back into the home it puts the clients at risk,” Alexander said.
“We feel like we’ve been grouped with the higher risk clients,” she explained. Not everyone served by the Supports of Community Living (SCL) waiver have underlying health problems that put them at risk.
Their clients, while healthy, are unhappy with being stuck at home, she said.
“They don’t fully understand why they have to stay home all the time. And the ones who do fully understand are frustrated that I get to go out, and they have the same rights as we do, and they’re not getting a choice in what they get to participate in,” Alexander said.
Many of their clients have been participating in alternate day training programs through Zoom. One client has been allowed to return to his job, but Alexander said it took “a whole team of people to agree that he was healthy enough to attend.”
The parade was a chance for many of them to get outside as well as getting their voices heard, McClendon said.
In addition, many of the clients participated in recording videos that will be added to a main What About Us video which will be edited and sent to the Governor’s Office.
Alexander said the movement’s statewide efforts must have gotten some attention. Governor Beshear did address adult day program centers in his Thursday briefing, but said only that the state was creating the guidelines for the reopening of those programs on the 29th.
No one within the agencies has seen those guidelines as of yet, Alexander said.
