The cafeteria at Somerset High School was transformed Friday into a health clinic of sorts. One by one, teachers and staff of the Somerset Independent School District came in to receive the second in the series of two COVID-19 vaccination shots, and while everyone was masked up, the jovial atmosphere indicated that almost everyone was giving their best smiles.
Despite a little bit of cutting up – SHS art teacher Steve Watkins gave an over-dramatic scream of pain before LPN Julie Carnes’ needle was anywhere near his arm – almost everyone was taking the shot itself serious.
The shots were being delivered by Lake Cumberland Medical Associates (LCMA) staff, and Somerset administrator Tim Ham said he couldn’t praise them and the Lake Cumberland Health District enough.
“They’re been a great asset and great to work with from the beginning of the pandemic,” he said of both organizations.
The first of the two-shot series was delivered on January 29. Superintendent Kyle Lively said that 144 faculty and staff were vaccinated.
That’s roughly 53% of the district’s workers, Ham said.
Many people were a little apprehensive, Ham said, but once the initial day of vaccinations took place, and those who didn’t participate saw how few problems the ones who got it had, several more people signed up during the make-up day, Ham said.
“No one that I know of has had any major side effects,” Ham said. “Most people seem thankful to have had it.
It was a sentiment that LCMA’s Carnes agreed with. “Everybody has been excited to get the vaccine,” she said.
That includes Hopkins Elementary principal Hubert Schroer, who was at SHS Friday afternoon getting the second shot.
“For me, I thought it was a great thing to be able to get it,” Schroer said. “I always get the flu shots, so if figured why not? I’d rather get this than COVID.”
When it came to the teachers and staff, Schroer said he did not try to influence their decision on whether to get the shot.
“I’ve been very careful to not lean them one way or the other. I’ve kind of left it to be their decision. I think it is a very personal decision, a very private thing,” he said.
When asked whether he recommended the shot to teachers and staff, SHS principal Jeff Wesley simply said, “I do think that, first and foremost, it’s important for us to provide opportunities for our students to receive in-person instruction, and I think that vaccination is generally an important thing. If this helps expedite that process for more kids to be able to receive in-person instruction faster, then by all means.”
Wesley said that the act of distributing the shots has gone well. “[The SHS cafeteria] has worked well as a facility. The folks who’ve come to give the shots have been great. Very efficient. Nobody has to wait. It’s just everybody coming in as they get an opportunity,” he said.
Ham said that the district has been lucky so far when it comes to the actual coronavirus. They have had to quarantine a single class or a small group at one time or another, but have never had to shut down and entire school or major program, he said.
Wesley agreed, going so far to say that, in the school year’s first semester, their information indicated that there were more cases reported among those who were taking classes outside the school than among those who attended in-person.
He said that he felt the schools were some of the safest places to be, under the circumstances.
Ham said the safety was due to the measures school staff have been taking to keep the students safe. Masks are in place, all buses are being cleaned after each run, and the classrooms themselves are being disinfected with a fogger often.
Schroer agreed that the protocol was working.
“If these vaccines help us get things back on track, I’m very excited. It sort of feels like it’s just that little extra layer of protection, I think. We’re wearing our masks. We’re socially distancing. We’re washing our hands, using our hand sanitizer. Hopefully this vaccine is just another added layer to help to get us get back to normal,” Schroer said.
