A steady stream of patients lined up at the Somerset VA clinic Thursday, participating in a drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic – the first of its kind administered by the Lexington VA Health Care System.
And, as staff on site noted, what they learned from this clinic will help them plan future clinics down the road and across the region.
Cat Trombley, the public affairs officer for the Lexington VA said that they plan on doing more clinics in places like Berea, Morehead and Hazard, but no dates have been set as of yet.
Until now, area veterans who wanted to vaccinated through the VA had to travel to Lexington during one of that hospital’s clinics.
“It’s important to get out into the community where our vets are, and not just stay in Lexington, especially now we know we can travel with it,” Trombley said.
“It” is the actual COVID vaccine – in this case the Pfizer version, which for long-term storage has to be held at ultra-cold temperatures, between negative 112 and negative 76 degrees Fahrenheit.
Matt Lane, assistant chief of pharmacy for the Lexington VA, explained that once the vaccine has been removed from ultra-cold storage, it can be kept refrigerated for up to 5 days and remain stable.
This Somerset clinic let the team learn that they can contact area patients ahead of time, plan for a specific number of doses to be brought in, prepare the vaccine to be brought into the satellite clinic, and be prepared on site.
Once the vials have been diluted with saline, they are usable for up to six hours, Lane said.
Those vaccinated at the clinic were a combination of veterans who are signed up for medical treatment through the Somerset VA who were called over the past couple of days, veterans who have been in contact with the VA asking about vaccinations, or people who had appointments at the VA on Thursday and were asked while they were there if they wanted to participate.
One person who seemed happy to participate was Danville resident Billy Yonts. “This is a great idea,” he told medical personnel as he drove away from the awning where the shots were administered.
Yonts said before getting the shot that he had been nervous about getting the, but due to health issues he was more worried about getting the actual virus.
Folks drove in and gave medical staff their health information, received the shot right there in the parking lot, then parked in the lot for 15 minutes to be monitored for any potential reactions.
Lane said he expected that a total of 150 to 160 shots would be administered Thursday. Those people will receive their second shot around April 1.
The Lexington VA has been aggressive in vaccinating their veteran population, Lane said. Unlike other programs, the VA has permission to vaccinate all veterans regardless of age, meaning that any veteran age 18 or older can participate.
