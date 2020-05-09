With May 11 as the target Governor Andy Beshear set for Kentuckians to start wearing masks in public as businesses continue to reopen, many in the community have been working to supply the demand.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, one Somerset woman has sewn more than 1,200 homemade face masks that she’s been donating for free.
Gwenda Williams began making them in mid-March after her daughter, Greta Roberts, told her about their need for masks at the Somerset Church of the Nazarene, which they both attend. Roberts works with the church’s outreach ministry, Feed My Sheep.
Williams made a pattern based on one that Roberts had texted to her. A quilting enthusiast, she already had fabric and materials like ribbon in her home to get started.
“I’ve always loved sewing,” Williams said. “I was taught when I was a child at home, and then of course we had Home Economics back in the day. I made my own clothes when I was a teenager.”
Williams usually gets a request via text. Since the widowed mother of four and grandmother of six no longer drives due to a medical condition, when she’s done sewing for the day, she puts the finished products in Ziploc bags with the person’s name on it and sets it out on her patio table for pickup.
“They’re free of charge,” Williams added. “There have been individuals or businesses, just whoever wants them.…
“We’ve got a lining on the inside for extra protection,” she continued. “Most of them are tie ones; a lot of people have said the ones with elastic hurt their ears.…They’re all different colors and patterns. It’s just whatever fabric I reach down and grab.”
If the material has already been cut, it takes roughly 15-20 minutes to sew one face mask. “Children’s are a little bit harder to make because they’re smaller,” Williams explained.
Soon she had so many orders that Williams had to enlist the help of friends Cheryl Harney, Daryl Hallett-Roberts, Kim Calhoun and Sharon Davis. When she’s not sewing herself, Williams pins material for the others to finish.
Walmart gave the group thread in appreciation for 360 masks. House Dressings Fabric Store owner Judy Hatterman has also donated materials, Williams said.
“We sent over 40 to the sheriff’s department,” Williams said, adding another 170 went to Duraflame, 20 to Somerset-Pulaski EMS, 30 to Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 44 to Somerset Fire Department, 24 to Cumberland Gastroenterology, and more. “Daryl took some to Dollar Tree and Mighty Dollar.”
In addition to the mask project, Williams is part of a quilting group that makes quilts for their church to give to those in need as well as fidget blankets for hospice patients.
Anyone needing masks may contact Williams through her daughter. Call Greta Roberts at 606-341-5639.
