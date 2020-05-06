SomerSplash is still looking forward to being a part of Pulaski's summertime fun this year, but it won't be this month.
The city's water park announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it would not make its typical annual target date of Memorial Day in 2020.
"SomerSplash will not be opening Memorial Day Weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic," read the official message. "We are currently awaiting on additional guidelines from local and state officials on a possible opening date."
The post also advised SomerSplash fans to follow the park's presence on social media for up-to-date information regarding the 2020 season, and to "feel free" to contact the park's office with any questions.
Last month, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck addressed the water park's fate in the current coronavirus-influenced social climate by saying that the city was in "wait-and-see mode" as to when and if SomerSplash might open at all.
"(A) lot of it will depend on the ability to ramp up (COVID-19) testing and the decisions to come out of Frankfort," said Keck. "... You've got major staffing concerns, you've got pre-opening maintenance, but safety has to be the first priority. Unless we can do it safely, we won't do it."
Memorial Day Weekend falls on May 23-25 this year.
Earlier reports back when the COVID-19-related shutdowns began in March held that the city would make a decision on opening SomerSplash sometime in late April or early May. Keck would go on to say that it will probably be until mid-May before a decision is made.
"The earliest (it would open) would be early June, but even that seems optimistic at this point," said the mayor last month.
The city may not feel its loss too heavily, however. Historically, said Keck, the park has lost money, though it's been "trending closer to breaking even."
That said, "there will certainly be some ramifications (if SomerSplash doesn't open)," noted the mayor. "It''s a little early to say how dramatic those will be."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.