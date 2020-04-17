After that brief bit of snow this week, and warmer temperatures returning as May bears down on the calendar, one more piece of local life comes to mind in the midst of this coronavirus-centric era:
SomerSplash.
Somerset's own water park would normally be mere weeks away from opening, at this point, with its typical grand hurrah around Memorial Day, the kick-off to the always popular summer tourism season in Pulaski County.
That looks unlikely to happen in 2020. The question is, will SomerSplash be a part of this year's summer fun at all?
"We're still in wait-and-see mode," said Somerset Mayor Alan Keck. "Fingers crossed that we get to open the park, but a lot of it will depend on the ability to ramp up (COVID-19) testing and the decisions to come out of Frankfort."
When Keck says "that we get to open the park," he means at any point. It's notable that the park is unlike a typical public space, like a store or restaurant. With so much water to treat, so many slides and equipment to maintenance, and so many little kids running around, keeping everything at the park hygienic and safe is major work even under normal conditions.
"You've got major staffing concerns, you've got pre-opening maintenance, but safety has to be the first priority," said Keck of all the factors to consider in opening the park. "Unless we can do it safely, we won't do it."
Earlier reports back when the COVID-19-related shutdowns began last month held that the city would make a decision on opening SomerSplash sometime in late April or early May. Now, Keck said it will probably be until mi-dMay before a decision was made.
"The earliest (it would open) would be early June, but even that seems optimistic at this point," said the mayor.
The city may not feel its loss too heavily, however. Historically, said Keck, the park has lost money, though it's been "trending closer to breaking even."
That said, "there will certainly be some ramifications (if SomerSplash doesn't open)," noted the mayor. "It''s a little early to say how dramatic those will be."
If the water park does get the green light, they'll be ready to go. Dr. Stephen Sims, the water park manager, is currently on-site with the facility's full-time employees.
Sims said he's "right where the mayor's at," and is just waiting to see what they can do, though "who knows what the stipulations will be at that point?" In the meantime, all there is to do is their jobs, prepare for the best-case scenario, and hope for another wet-and-wild summer at SomerSplash Water Park.
"We're trying to get things so that if they say we can go, we'll be ready," he said. "... That's what we're shooting for. We're hoping to be ready when they say we can do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.