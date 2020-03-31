After a lot of thought, discussion, and review of CDC guidelines; Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority's Board Chairman Brook Ping has decided it is best to CANCEL the upcoming Board of Directors meeting scheduled for this coming Thursday, April 2nd, 2020. 
 
At this time, the plan is to reconvene at our scheduled board meeting date and time of May 7th, 2020 @ 3pm EST.

