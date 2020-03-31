watchdog
SPEDA Board Meeting - CANCELLED
After a lot of thought, discussion, and review of CDC guidelines; Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority's Board Chairman Brook Ping has decided it is best to CANCEL the upcoming Board of Directors meeting scheduled for this coming Thursday, April 2nd, 2020.
At this time, the plan is to reconvene at our scheduled board meeting date and time of May 7th, 2020 @ 3pm EST.
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Ned Randolph, 84, of Somerset, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. In accordance with the recommendations concerning the COVID-19, the services will be private, and for immediate family only. Please feel free to log onto our website: www.morrisandhis…
Donald Denmyer, 66, of Eubank passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his residence. In accordance with the recommendations concerning the COVID-19, the services will be private, and for immediate family only. Please feel free to log onto our website: *www.morrisandhislope.com* where you can …
Most Popular
Articles
- 11 coronavirus cases in Lake Cumberland health district
- Coronavirus victim: 'This is real'
- LCDHD announces fifth positive case of COVID-19 in Pulaski
- Two new coronavirus cases presumed in Pulaski County
- Constable Baldock officially charged with attempted murder against FBI agent
- LCDHD confirms fifth Pulaski COVID-19 case, two Wayne County cases being treated at LCRH
- Not complying with COVID-19 orders could result in jail time
- Weigel: Hospital, physicians ready to battle COVID-19
- Local Photographer spreads cheer with Front Porch Project
- McCreary County reports first presumed positive COVID-19 case
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.