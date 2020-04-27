The Social Security Administration urges those who are part of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program and who do not file income tax returns but who do have qualifying dependent children under the age of 17 to go to the IRS’s website to enter in their information to receive economic stimulus payment for those dependents.
SSI recipients who don’t file returns will begin receiving their automatic Economic Impact Payments directly from the Treasury Department in early May.
However, those who did not file a 2018 or 2019 tax and have children who qualify under the program for the Economic Impact Payments have until Tuesday, March 5 to fill out information to receive the payments for those dependents.
SSI recipients will receive an automatic $1,200 payment from the economic program, but those with qualifying children are entitled to another $500 for each child.
The Social Security Administration urges those SSI recipients to visit the IRS’s webpage at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here and fill out the information to receive their additional payments.
“If people in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, their payment at this time will be $1,200 only,” said Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul. “They would then be required to file a tax year 2020 tax return to obtain the additional $500 per eligible child.”
The deadline for filing a 2020 tax return has been extended to July 15.
Saul also urged recipients to be cautious of scams around this time.
“There is no fee required to receive these payments. Don’t be fooled,” Saul said.
