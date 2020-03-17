In following protocol from our Diocese for the safety of our parishioners and community, ALL MASSES at St. Mildred are now cancelled, effective immediately. Father Von Handorf will be conducting the weekend masses and can be viewed via livestream at Saint Mildred Catholic Church facebook page or at the following link:
