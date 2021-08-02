The delta variant of COVID-19 is getting more and more attention from health officials, both on a local and a state level.
On Monday, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department announced it would be conducting a community update via YouTube at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The live update will be shown on the district’s YouTube channel, LCDHD Public Health.
Meanwhile, state officials announced Monday changes for employees of all state-run medical facilities, including veterans nursing homes and mental health facilities.
Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, announced that beginning today, all state-run facilities will require masks for employees and contractors. All employees and contractors will also be required to be fully vaccinated by October 1 unless there is a medical or religious reason they cannot be vaccinated.
All unvaccinated employees will be required to be tested for COVID-19 at least twice a week, Friedlander said. All vaccinated employees will be tested according to CDC guidelines.
“Despite all of our efforts, this virus has claimed lives in our facilities, just as it has in facilities across America, and it threatens to do so again,” said Secretary Friedlander. “Increasing the vaccination rate and/or testing rates for staff is a critical next step to ensure that we defeat this COVID variant and provide the best protection possible for the people who receive care in our facilities.”
As part of the state update, Governor Andy Beshear praised Pulaski County as being among those counties which have recently passed 40% for the number of adults who have been vaccinated.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire,” Beshear said, adding that it is spreading more quickly and affecting younger people than the virus’s previous iterations.
He said the state is seeing the largest number of cases since February. “We have the most cases now in Kentucky since before the vaccine was readily available,” he said.
Beshear showed information that stated that of all COVID-related deaths the have occurred in the state of Kentucky between March 1 and July 30 of this year, 52 were of fully vaccinated people, while 408 – or 88.7% – were of unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.
Likewise, of all hospitalizations due to COVID-19 between those two dates, 294 were of fully-vaccinated patients, while 3,160 – or 91.5% – were of unvaccinated or partially vaccinated patients.
Despite the bad news, Governor Beshear said there were some glimmers of hope, including the fact that more people are getting the vaccine now than in weeks past.
Beshear said, “In four weeks last month, we had 81,000-and-change Kentuckians get their first shot of hope. Last week, we had 40,791. So in one week, we had almost half of what we had all last month.”
