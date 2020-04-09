The Kentucky State Board of Elections met by video conference Thursday morning to discuss 2020 primary election procedures altered by the CONVID-19 crisis and resulting shutdown of in-person activities.
Somerset businessman Dwight Sears, member of the state election board, participated in the video conference at his Silent Guard office on Enterprise Drive in Somerset.
"I’m so proud of bipartisan efforts of all groups involved. The security, integrity, safety and accessibility of all 3.4 million registered Kentucky voters are all top priorities," Sears said.
"(Thursday's) board action approved the much-needed procurement processes for the upcoming June 23 election. This gives Executive Director Jared Dearing authority to start purchasing required supplies (postcards, PPE and cleaning supplies, absentee envelopes, scanners, etc.)," Sears revealed. The primary election date has been moved from May 19 to late June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's now up to both Secretary of State Michael Adams and Governor Andy Beshear to come up with agreeable next-step options. Although we’re still two months out, two months will be here tomorrow," Sears noted. "We’re all fully aware things can change at any moment as well."
"We trying to avoid some of the same struggles others experienced. For example, Wisconsin had hours and hours of wait lines. In Milwaukee alone, I think they had 5 voting locations –– unimaginable," Sears commented.
"Our current state of emergency with this COVID-19 epidemic is unlike anything my generation has ever faced. I’m confident we’ll get through this," Sears promised.
"Will it be perfect? Probably not, but it won’t be from a lack of effort. I’m extremely confident in our local boards of election and the tough decisions they’re faced with as well as with our own county clerk," Sears continued.
"I imagine Linda Burnett and her amazing team will probably be a little overwhelmed. Its important that we as a state board be there and provide them with the much-needed resources," said Sears.
"Another concern is poll workers. In normal conditions, it's challenging to fill the needs around the state. There are several options being considered but nothing finalized just yet. We’re anticipating a final announcement in the upcoming couple of weeks, Sears predicted.
Burnett, chair of the Pulaski County Board of Elections, has expressed concerns a high voter response by enhanced absentee voting could overwhelm her office, requiring additional staff. Sears suggested a "voter portal" might make it possible to vote online.
The State Board of Elections consists of the Secretary Adams, who serves as the chief election official, and eight members appointed by the governor.
Current members of the state election board are: Albert B. Chandler, III,DeAnna Brangers, Sherry Whitehouse, Cory Skolnick, George Russell, Katrina Fitzgerald, Dwight Sears and James Lewis.
The Board’s duties:
• Ensure Kentucky’s compliance with federal election law
• Ensure Kentucky’s compliance with state election law
• Provide and maintain the statewide voter registration database
• Appoint county board of elections members
• Train county clerks and county board of election members
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.