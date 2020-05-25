FILE - In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a registered nurse cleans personal protective equipment before the opening of a temporary coronavirus testing facility for casino employees at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. States are spending billions of dollars stocking up on medical supplies like masks and breathing machines during the coronavirus pandemic. An Associated Press survey of all 50 states found a hodgepodge of public information about the purchase of masks, gloves, gowns and other hard-to-get equipment for medical and emergency workers. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)