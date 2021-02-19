FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, armed men stand on the steps at the State Capitol after a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Lansing, Mich. In the past year, insurrectionists have breached the U.S. Capitol and protesters have forced their way into statehouses around the country. But the question of whether guns should be allowed in capitol buildings remains political and states are going in opposite directions. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)