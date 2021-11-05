FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a news conference in Frankfort, Ky. Cameron, Kentucky's attorney general pushed back Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 against President Joe Biden's coronavirus vaccination mandate for private employers, filing a lawsuit claiming the requirement amounts to government overreach. The suit, filed in federal court in Kentucky, takes aim at the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors, Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. Ohio and Tennessee joined in filing the suit, which claims the vaccination requirement is unlawful and unconstitutional.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)