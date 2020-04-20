Governor Andy Beshear gave the news first to Kentucky’s superintendents, then the public: State schools will remain closed to in-person learning through the end of the school year.
Local superintendents responded to the news Monday by beginning the planning phase of how the end of the school year will look, as well as giving encouragement to the students who will spend around a quarter of the year learning from home.
Jimmy Dyehouse, superintendent for Science Hill Independent, said Monday’s announcement was no surprise, especially since the schools’ superintendents were asked to participate in an afternoon conference call with the governor.
He said the announcement was made now to help give districts with high schools time to plan their graduations, but said that even Science Hill’s one-school district had graduations to discuss.
Dyehouse was busy Monday afternoon talking with teachers how to deal with both kindergarten graduation and eighth grade graduation, both of which are important ceremonies students and parents look forward to.
“We want to do something fun for graduation,” Dyehouse said. “This year’s already a memorable year, in more ways than one, but we want to make graduation memorable in a fun way for them.”
He said he knew this year has been hard on both students and teachers, with weeks of Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days taking up the last weeks of school.
NTI, Dyehouse explained, was meant for reviewing work already completed during the year, not to learn new lessons.
“We can’t expect our parents to teach new learning,” Dyehouse said, so the school has been trying to stretch NTI lessons out in creative ways.
And while the end of this year has been unusual, Dyehouse offered students, teachers and parents words of encouragement.
“We’re going to do what we need to do to finish the school year strong,” he said.
Likewise, Superintendent Patrick Richardson of the Pulaski County School District offered words of encouragement.
“I know that the end of this school year has been unusual and difficult to say the least. However, we will get through this. Stay diligent on your instruction and complete those iLearn lessons. We must make the best of this situation.”
Richardson said the final day of school will be May 8, and a total of 37 iLearn lessons will be used.
Somerset Independent Superintendent Kyle Lively agreed with Dyehouse that the cancellation of in-person classes for the school year was expected.
“We value in-person instruction, and there is no equal replacement for in-person instructional time, but NTI has allowed learning to continue during a difficult situation,” Lively said.
Lively’s words of encouragement for the students were, “Please stay safe and continue to focus on your NTI work. We truly miss our students and can’t wait to see them soon. We sincerely hate that seniors will miss the last nine weeks of their high school careers. They are a very special group.”
On the subject of seniors, Lively said the district was still making decisions on how to honor their graduation and achievements.
“We are still hoping that we can defer the ceremony and have something after the recommendations are lifted. However, we will likely do some form of alternative ceremony in addition to deferring the in-person graduation.”
