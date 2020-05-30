Lights! Camera! Graduation!
The Southwestern High School Class of 2020 were the stars on the big screen Friday night as they gathered at 27 Twin Drive-In to watch themselves graduate.
The excitement of the non-traditional way of graduating the future leaders of Pulaski was celebrated in front of the backdrop of world events. The COVID-19 pandemic that shut down their schools and workplaces did not stop – and will not stop – those graduates from moving forward.
Board of Education Chair addressed the unusual circumstances during her confirmation of the diplomas.
“This school year did not end the way any of us wanted,” she said. “However, it does not diminish the accomplishments that you have made, or does not tell your future capabilities. You will have a place in history, and one day you will be able to share your memories and stories with future generations.”
Class President Christian Fulk also alluded to world events as he thanked the parents, teachers and staff for helping the Class of 2020 throughout school
“Thank you all for an amazing three-and-three-quarters-year of high school, and I wouldn’t change a single moment. One of the greatest gifts you can give yourself, right here, right now, in this single solitary moment – monumental moment – of your life, is to decide without apology to commit to the journey and not to the outcome.”
“As your principal, I am so proud of how hard all 325 of you have worked throughout your high school career,” Danita Ellis said. “It has been a daily honor and an inspiration for me to watch you grow and seek out opportunities for your future.”
This new way of conducting a graduation may not be the most traditional of ways, but Superintendent Patrick Richardson said the evening went off “without a hitch” and was complimented by both students and parents for the way it was handled.
He couldn’t say whether this new style would catch on, or if the district would reinstate a more traditional ceremony next year.
“Putting on a traditional graduation is a big task, but this was a big task too,” he said.
The festivities began around 6 p.m. with students gathering in the parking lot of Southwestern High School to say goodbye and bask in the glory of their accomplishments.
They spent time outside of their vehicles socializing, but for the most part still followed what was asked of them in the current pandemic environment.
Richardson said, “I really have to compliment the parents and students for following social distancing guidelines.”
From there, the students formed a parade of around 210 vehicles, traveling en mass to the drive-in to watch their big-screen debut.
Richardson thanked the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the Parkers Mill Fire Department, the Somerset Fire Department and the Somerset Police Department for getting the parade there safely.
He also thanked the Special Response Team for putting up lights and helping with traffic control at the drive-in.
Of course, the event couldn’t have happened at all without help from 27 Twin Drive-In and owner Brenda Roaden.
“They were so gracious to host us,” he said.
As for the video itself, Richardson said business and marketing teacher Chris Muse did an amazing job with a video that turned out to be high quality.
Richardson said it was his understanding that Muse put in around 140 to create the video.
As for recognizing the closing of a school year that ended in a most unusual way, Richardson said of the evening, “It was a good culmination. I believe it gave them some closure.”
Within the video, Principal Ellis stated that the SWHS Class of 2020 was offered $5.9 million in scholarships and had accepted $4.3 million worth of them.
The graduation video can be viewed on Pulaski County School’s YouTube page.
