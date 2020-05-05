Class may not be in session, but that doesn’t mean teachers aren’t plenty busy.
In fact, some from local schools have gone above and beyond the call of duty by using the resources at their disposal to help create masks to ward against the coronavirus.
At Pulaski County High School, a group of teachers is working together to utilize the school’s 3-D printing machines to create PPE -- personal protective equipment -- for those working in the health care field at a time when they’re in stark need of it.
“When this all started in mid-March and they put us on NTI (non-traditional instruction) days, there were a few of us in the (science) department who saw online that certain companies were releasing files for PPE because there was a shortage,” said Christian Gibson, a biology and chemistry teacher at PCHS. “Me and three other colleagues decided to use the engineering room, which had several 3-D printers, to print masks and face shield for different places in Pulaski. It kind of went from there.”
Indeed, it’s gone all over — after posting about their efforts online, the team has sent masks as far away as states like Alabama and California. They’ve given over 700 pieces of PPE to local nursing homes, Lake Cumberland Medical Associates, the VA clinic, and other locations.
Engineering teacher John Franklin has “taken the lead” on running the machines, said Gibson, but he and three others “learned as we went.” He said they’d print the entire day, rotating who’s in and when.
“We have to come in (to school) in the morning and at night, unload the job we finished and start the next job,” said Gibson. He noted they can make at peak production 25 masks a day and 10 face shields every three hours or so.
Another of the group, Brandon Foister, said that when considering all the necessary components, making a mask is about $5 in cost, and a shield $3 or $4. For Foister, it’s worth it.
“I used to work in an OR (operating room) before I moved here and started a new career,” he said, noting that after the COVID-19 crisis broke, he spoke with surgeons and doctors throughout the state about the need they had for protective equipment and the conditions they were facing.
“My heart was heavy,” he said. He knew about the 3-D printers at the school and “realized some places around us were doing the same thing.” So he became part of the team at PCHS, a “coordinator and team player. ... I just wanted to jump on board to help my community and family and friends.”
He also asked his friends in medicine what their top concerns were in their PPE. Comfort was at the top of the list, so Foister has helped his PCHS crew design masks and shields with wearability in mind.
The group knew of the work Eric Wooldridge and Somerset Community College have done with their own 3-D printers, and in particular supplying PPE to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. “We knew they were pretty much taken care of (by SCC), so we then tried to help everywhere that wasn’t necessarily affiliated with the hospital,” said Gibson. “Hospice of Lake Cumberland called and said they had to go into homes where people are dying but have no PPE, so could we help them?”
He added, “It definitely has been encouraging to get to help people. We’ve been taken aback by the need that was there. We didn’t realize it would be such a great need, so we were excited to be able to contribute and help people.”
At Southwestern High School, pre-engineering teacher Stacey Murphy was also familiar with what SCC was doing, but she decided to be a bit more practical than going to school every day to use the 3-D printing machines there — she took them home with her.
“Living so far away in Casey County, I thought rather than driving to school each day and printing there, I’d just do it at home,” she said.
It’s certainly more convenient — Murphy can have the machine producing while she’s watching TV or making dinner.
“It does take a significant amount of time to assemble everything — the masks require fabric and rubber seal and elastic, the shields require transparency and elastic, so there’s some assembly — but for the most part, it’s pushing a button,” she said. “... I was sitting at home grading (student materials done at home) and working on my computer. This stuff can just run in the background. It seemed like a more efficient use of time, when it can simultaneously be helping a lot of people.”
Murphy estimated that she’s made about 120 masks and 300 shields since late March — the masks take about 3.5 to 4 hours to make each one, and the shields about an hour and 20 minutes.
She’s provided them to local clinics and health care workers, doctor’s offices, the hospital, and family and friends who work in the industry, as well as mailing several dozen to health care workers in New York.
“The response has been amazing,” said Murphy. “My mother has been an RN for 40-plus years and her being a nurse has had a great impact on my life. I wanted to be able to give back to people like her.”
