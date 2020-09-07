FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump prepares to sign four executive orders during a news conference at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. As employees of small businesses get their first September paychecks, they’re probably receiving their usual amount, as company owners are still withholding money for Social Security despite a presidential order allowing the tax to be deferred. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)