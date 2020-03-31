It's eerie out there.
This is Somerset, Queen City of the Cumberlands, the "growingest" town in Southern Kentucky.
This is the town with " ... all them stoplights and U-turns." Its heartbeat is a six-lane highway with nearly 40,000 traffic movements a day. Somerset is a shopping and medical center for 10 counties. A retirement community, hundreds of people move here every year to be near Lake Cumberland. It is a launching spot for the Ohio Navy.
What happened? Suddenly our world has ground to a halt.
Businesses and churches are closed. Doors are shut at our many fine restaurants. Carry-out lunches are served through a few car windows. Doctors offices are closed. Our citizens are not working. This is a ghost town. Never has U.S. 27 accommodated so few cars. Sidewalks are empty. Frankly, the atmosphere is weird.
Please don't panic. We have been there before:
• The First World War or the Great War, was a global war originating in Europe that lasted from July 28, 1914 to November 11, 1918. That didn't slow Somerset and Pulaski County. We strapped our boots and joined the war effort. We had coffee and donuts at a local eatery before rolling up our sleeves.
• The 1918–1919 A/H1N1 influenza pandemic killed 50 million people worldwide. This didn't stop early Somerset. The seed was there to grow. With a pioneer spirit, we grieved, buried our dead and moved on.
• World War II, also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945. The vast majority of the world's countries, including all the great powers, eventually formed two opposing military alliances: the Allies and the Axis. Young men gave their all and at home we sadly went about our daily lives. Gold stars honored our war heroes on courthouse lawns. We had rationing, blackouts and air-raid sirens but we went, we never stopped.
• A pandemic of influenza A (H2N2) (Asian Flu) in 1957-58. First identified in China in late February 1957, the Asian flu spread to the United States by June 1957 where it caused about 70,000 deaths. We stood up straight. We never looked back.
• 1968 flu pandemic, also called Hong Kong flu pandemic of 1968 or Hong Kong flu of 1968, a global outbreak of influenza that originated in China in July 1968 and lasted until 1969–70.The 1968 flu pandemic resulted in an estimated one million to four million deaths. We took care of our sick. We plowed on. We never flinched.
• On September 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C. and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush. We were under attack but we banded together. We flocked to our churches. We prayed for our nation. We fought back, but we didn't close our doors.
Now, this day, this unbelievable hour, a microscopic virus called COVID-19 has upended our lives. We are ordered to stay in our homes. Our business doors are shut. Church services are canceled. Our schools are closed. A social distance is 6 feet apart. We don't shake hands, but bump elbows.
Shall we pause a moment? "This too shall pass," a Persian adage translated and used in multiple languages should be our motto. Maybe we can find peace in quietness.
