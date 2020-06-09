Lots of COVID-19 ramifications have had people crying, "No fair."
In this case, that exclamation can be taken literally: No Fair.
The Pulaski County Fair, that is.
The annual week of festivities at the Pulaski County Fairgrounds located off of Ky. 80 will not take place in 2020, the latest event casualty of the coronavirus that's gobbled up so much of 2020 like a hungry fairgoer with a plate full of funnel cake.
"The Pulaski County Fair Board met this evening for their monthly scheduled board meeting," read a post made Monday on the "Pulaski County Fair" Facebook page. "It was at that time the Board decided to cancel the Annual County Fair, scheduled for July 13th-18th. It was a very difficult decision, but due to the restrictions currently in place and the health and well-being of the many volunteers, exhibitors, vendors and community members, it was best to put the event off for this year."
Ryan Cash, Pulaski County Fair Board President, told the Commonwealth Journal that his organization had made efforts to help the fair go on as planned, but the window was closing fast and a decision had to be made.
"Currently, with the guidelines the governor has out, the only thing he's released is (restrictions allowing gatherings of) 50 people max by July 1," said Cash. "The (Kentucky Association of Fairs and Horse Shows) sent a letter to the governor about three weeks ago requesting fairs be allowed to open up. Obviously there would be some restrictions, but it would allow rides and large gatherings to come in. It's still not been approved. Just with the timing, with the fair being five weeks away, there's no oversight yet. We just didn't think there would be any way to have the fair."
Cash said he spoke to local officials, who advised him to send a more detailed plan specifically for the Pulaski County Fair. Still, no progress as of yet.
"It usually takes two to three weeks for the governor to review those," said Cash. "With the fair five weeks out, we just can't wait another three weeks."
Plans are to still hold the scheduled beauty pageants at the fairgrounds on Saturday, July 18, spread out throughout the day, but with limited crowds due to the COVID-19 crowd restrictions.
"It won't be open to the public, just participants and the minimum (number of) people," said Cash, who noted they'd need approval to go on and hold the pageants as well.
Also, the 4-H showcase will be held at the Pulaski County Extension Offie for schools kids to have their entries judged to move on to the state fair, said Cash.
More details will be released on these events on a later date. Cash said to keep an eye on the Fair's Facebook page or pulaskicofair.com for updated information,. The post made Monday also said that if conditions improve, other events may be added throughout the year.
As for 2021, Cash is optimistic on a strong return.
"Oh yeah, we'll be back next year," he said.
But without the colorful lights and deep-fried flavors of the fair to make the summer a little brighter, waiting out the rest of 2020 will be no fun at all for those associated with the Pulaski County Fair.
"It's tough because we're all volunteers and we do it for the love of our community," said Cash of the Fair Board. "We've been planning it since last October. We've worked hard on it. That's why we held out so long. A lot of fairs have already been cancelled; there have been no fairs in the state this year. We were trying to hold on to the hope (the situation) would change.
"It was a hard decision," he added, "but we felt like for the community and the participants, it was the best decision that could be made."
