With in-person classes originally set to have begun Wednesday, the head of Pulaski County Schools is confirming that a few student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
Initial reports received by the Commonwealth Journal indicated that 3-10 football players with Pulaski County High School were affected.
When contacted, Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson responded, “I can confirm there are three young men that have tested positive. They were all in the same pod at practice. That pod has been shut down. Our coaches and Athletic Directors have been in constant communication with the local Health Department and they have been following in protocols set forth by them.”
A “pod” is a 10-player practice unit. With the remaining players in that pod likely in quarantine, it is hoped that the virus’ spread will be contained to those three players.
At the recommendation of Governor Andy Beshear, the Pulaski County Board of Education recently voted to postpone the start of classes until Monday, August 24. The Kentucky High School Athletics Association board recently announced that the football season will begin competitive games on September 11.
As of Monday night, the number of COVID-19 cases in Pulaski County had topped the 300-mark with a total of 311 since the pandemic began in March — 13 of which were newly reported that day. Of 91 active cases, four were hospitalized and 87 were in self isolation.
As of Tuesday evening, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 32,197 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 700 of which were newly reported. The governor also reported seven new deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 751 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
