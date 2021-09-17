COVID-19 continues to cause problems for the medical community in Pulaski and the surrounding counties, with local hospitals continuing to be full due to the pandemic.
In Thursday’s Kentucky Health News report by Al Cross, the Lake Cumberland region was one of two hospital-readiness regions that reported all of their intensive care beds as being in use.
The report also said that 52% of the region’s ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The Lake Cumberland region covers all 10 counties within the Lake Cumberland District Health Department’s area, including Pulaski, Wayne and McCreary counties.
The health department, meanwhile, announced the deaths of several more residents in Pulaski and Wayne.
In it’s daily report from last Friday, LCDHD listed one Pulaski death. Tuesday’s listed four from Pulaski and one from Wayne. Friday’s report listed several from a state review of death certificates, including one vaccinated Pulaski resident.
While the majority of the deaths seen in the district are from unvaccinated patients, there are a few which are listed as being fully vaccinated. During the health department’s bi-weekly question-and-answer video, officials were asked about the rising number of deaths among vaccinated people.
Medical Director Dr. Christine Weyman said the number of those who have been fully vaccinated and have then died are lower than many think.
“But in the last month, we have seen quite a few persons who’ve been vaccinated that passed from COVID. It’s been around five out of 28,” she said.
“All of them were either elderly and/or had underlying conditions. Waning immunity is also a problem since most of the elderly had their vaccination early on in the year. So it’s been many months, and the elderly also have weaker immune systems, so that when they get vaccinated then they may not mount as good an immune response as the young do.”
LCDHD Executive Director Amy Tomlinson said that points to the need for booster doses which the public has been hearing about recently.
Weyman said Wednesday that immunocompromised people have been cleared to receive a booster dose of vaccine, whereas the rest of the public were still waiting to hear whether they can receive one.
Part of that wait ended Friday, as the Food and Drug Administration agreed to recommend booster vaccines for those 65 years old and older and for those who are considered high risk.
As of yet, they have not approved booster vaccines for those who fall outside of those ranges.
