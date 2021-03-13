When Tina Russell learned the office retail store she had managed was closing, she didn’t take the news lying down.
Knowing that her customers would still need printing services, Russell began immediately looking at franchise opportunities that day and within a month had started work to secure a Signarama store that could open as soon as possible after the other store closed.
“I have been in retail management for about 30 years,” Russell said. “I’ve worked as a store manager for big box retailers like Sears and Kmart. Most recently I’d been with Office Depot for the last 12 years.”
Somerset’s Office Depot closed September 12 and Russell was able to open Signarama November 30.
“It’s definitely been a new adventure for me,” Russell said of her transition from store manager to store owner, “getting everything in line as a business owner my first time.…I’ve learned a great deal. In some ways it’s not a lot different. Being a manager for so long, you still deal with balancing books and trying to turn a profit for the company you work for. That’s now turned around so that I’m doing it for myself.”
The new store, located at Grand Central Place, features 2,400 square feet which includes a large showroom as well as a bay area in back for vehicle logos and wraps. Russell currently has three employees on staff and hopes to add another by fall.
“Signarama’s 35 years of service really speaks to the integrity of the brand, and I‘ve truly appreciated the support and flexibility extended to me as a franchisee,” added Russell. “As a franchisee, I am part of the Signarama family, and I hope to convey that same feeling with each connection we make in service to the Somerset community.”
Signarama, a brand of United Franchise Group, is the largest sign and graphics company in the world with more than 700 locations in 60 countries — a major selling point for Russell. Over the past year, the brand has been helping businesses across the country with much-needed signage as we navigate the pandemic. In addition, Signarama stores even offer plexiglass shields and other PPE (personal protective equipment) for their local businesses and schools. That segue has been able to show Somerset’s community of business owners what Signarama has to offer.
“After serving local professionals through copy and print services for nearly a decade, I know how impactful this Signarama franchise is for the needs of our business community,” said Russell. “We’re working hard to be Somerset’s go-to full-service sign center, and we look forward to growing lasting relationships with business owners throughout the area.” With the latest technologies and a wide range of available materials, Signarama Somerset has the ability and resources to create and print impactful corporate and small-business signs, vehicle and boat wraps, and targeted advertising messages to turn foot traffic into sales.
“We’re here to help grow the community’s businesses, from groundbreaking up,” Russell said. “From printing blueprints to installing signs inside and outside the building, floor graphics, wall graphics, we’re just a one-stop shop.”
While the stores are geared toward commercial customers, Russell said that she appreciated the flexibility Signarama gives her to allow for more personal services as well.
“I was able to incorporate residential and church customers that need newsletters, flyers, posters in addition to what Signarama already has to offer,” she continued. “That was another big sell for me because a lot of franchises in general can be very strict.”
Signarama Somerset is located at 2835 South Highway 27, Suite 280, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. For more information, call (606) 425-5244.
