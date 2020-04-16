With presidential preference primaries and hotly contested senatorial and state legislative races highlighting already delayed primaries it is still uncertain in what manner voting will be done during the CONIV-19 crisis.
Gov. Andy Beshear, during his daily briefing Tuesday afternoon, said he does not foresee Kentucky holding traditional in-person elections June 23.
“There is no way, especially in June, that I’m going to put our typical poll workers, sitting in a room, and have them exposed to the coronavirus,” Beshear said. Average age of Kentucky’s poll workers is 65, an age when people are most vulnerable to the disease.
“I do not believe we will have a normal, typical election,” Beshear continued. “But right now, I would say I’m very strongly leaning at an election where there is never a line of people, and we don’t have primarily our seniors sitting there in the polling location.”
Mentioned have been enhanced absentee voting, online voting and voting by mail, all of which are controversial.
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett has cautioned that voting by mail may overwhelm staffs in county clerks’ offices. Pulaski countians traditionally vote heavily during a presidential election. More than 28,000 ballots were cast during the November 2016 General Election when President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.
Beshear vetoed language in a bill giving Kentucky Secretary of State Mike Adams power to approve or deny the governor’s changes to election proceedings during a state of emergency.
The governor vetoed the measure saying it would, “for the first time require the approval of the secretary of state in addition to the governor before changes to an election may be made during a declared state of emergency. Legislators went back to Frankfort on Tuesday and voted to override those vetoes.
Beshear and Adams announced March 16 that the primary, originally scheduled for May 19, would be pushed back by 35 days because of the coronavirus crisis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.