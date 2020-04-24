For me, Thursday was NFL Draft day.
It was one evening where I was just going to ignore all the coronavirus musings and not get agitated by the political football it has become.
I was hell bent on focusing my attention on actual football.
And what shows up in my news feed? A headline suggesting the President has urged folks to inject disinfectants to battle COVID-19.
It wasn't from The Onion, either.
I have several thoughts on the subject. First and foremost, even if the most trusted medical professional I know recommended that I mainline Lysol to cure a virus, I think I'd take my chance with the bug. Seriously.
Secondly, if you're the leader of the free world, you probably shouldn't utter silly, off-the-cuff remarks about a topic as serious as a world pandemic.
Trump's comments on disinfectants came after William Bryan, who leads the Science and Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security, spoke at the Thursday briefing about how researchers are testing the effect of disinfectants on virus-laden saliva and respiratory fluids in the laboratory. They kill the virus very quickly, he said.
“And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning," Trump said. "Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.”
No, it sounds ridiculous.
Was he serious? Of course not.
Yet Trump's remarks were taken so seriously that it prompted the maker of Lysol, and the Surgeon General, to issue statements on Friday urging people NOT to ingest these chemicals.
Didn't we cover that with the Tide Pod craze?
But because President Trump suggested it — and the media latched onto it — people felt like they should respond.
Which brings me to another thought I have on the subject: Sometimes we have to take absurd, smart aleck remarks for what they are — and not assume they are a serious, well thought-out conclusion.
The Trump Administration has long battled "the mainstream media." And he's never really gone into much detail explaining what that term means.
The Commonwealth Journal is mainstream. But we are a community newspaper. We're not CNN or Fox. And I wish the President wouldn't lump us in there with them.
Don't get me wrong. I'm a proud journalist and I will stand by solid reporting — no matter how bad it makes a subject appear. But after seeing last night's coverage by the 24-hour "news" people, and even some fairly respectable print outlets, I will say this: Is an outlandish attempt at dry humor really what everyone took out of that news conference?
The information Bryan gave us was worthwhile. It appears that disinfectants might kill these germs. So it might be a good idea to keep everything wiped down with Lysol during the pandemic.
Bryan also said at the White House briefing that there are “emerging results” from new research that suggest solar light has a powerful effect in killing the virus on surfaces and in the air. He said scientists have seen a similar effect from higher temperatures and humidity. A biocontainment lab in Maryland has been conducting testing on the virus since February, Bryan said.
“The virus is dying at a much more rapid pace just from exposure to higher temperatures and just from exposure to humidity,” Bryan said.
You see, all of that is good, solid information.
But instead of going with actual news presented by a scientific expert, the "mainstream media" went with Trump's outlandish comments — again.
So, in a sense, I think any blame for this blowup can be shared equally by the President and his arch-nemesis — the "media."
Here is the irony of the long-simmering feud between Trump and men and women who cover him: The "mainstream media" got Trump elected in the first place by following his every move during his circus of a campaign four years ago. Trump was a scene-stealer throughout the presidential race — he got the headlines. And he won the election.
Even though it has been assumed the media loathes Trump, I have to wonder if the Jim Acostas of the world don't secretly love covering him — hanging on his every word, just waiting for a "Trumpism" they can exploit.
Trump certainly could be more presidential. Sometimes the things he says and does just screams, "I'm a buffoon."
But the "media" also needs to move on from gleefully waiting for that next "Trumpism". We might be missing some information we need to be passing along to our readers and viewers.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
