Ten super precincts will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday for in-person voting on Election Day. Balloting will continue for 12 hours, until 6 p.m.
Long-range weather forecast indicates Election Day will be sunny with a high of 59. Weather, however, during these modern times, has little effect on voter turnout, a change from a farming economy when a sunny, dry day would keep farmers in the field at harvest time.
Heated national contests for President of the United States and U.S. Senator from Kentucky have pushed aside discussions about local elections for city councilors and commissioners in five municipalities in Pulaski County, and election of school board members in all three local school districts.
Keep in mind other candidates for president and U.S. Senate are on the ballot in addition to Trump and Biden and McConnell and McGrath.
Maybe part of the apparent disinterest in local elections could be attributed to no contests in Burnside and Science Hill and the fact that incumbent Eubank city commissioners missed the COVID-changed filing deadline and that northern Pulaski County city’s governing body will be elected by write-in votes. Each Eubank voter can write in up to four prospective commissioners.
Incumbents Curtis Todd, Iris Todd, Ken Upchurch and David E. Shivel all filed Declarations of Intent as write-in candidates for Eubank commissioner. Without filing a Declaration of Intent a write-in candidate for Eubank commissioner will not be counted.
Two members of Ferguson City Council decided not to seek reelection and Cory Dobbs, son of Mayor Allen Dobbs, filed as a newcomer, leaving one seat on the six-member council to be filled by write-in vote. Stephanie Jones has filed a Declaration of Intent as a write-in candidate. No other write-in candidate is eligible to be counted.
At Burnside, four incumbent councilors filed for reelection along with Noel Davis and Keith Summers for a total of six. Each qualified voter in Burnside has six votes to compliment the six candidates who will be elected for two-year terms.
At Science Hill, four incumbent commissioners filed for reelection and they will be reelected to new two-year terms. Each Science Hill voter has four complimentary votes in the commissioners’ election.
In Somerset, there are contests in four of the city’s 12 wards. Council contests in Somerset are citywide and qualified voters have 12 votes, one in each ward.
Mayors in Pulaski County cities are in the middle of four-year terms and are not involved in 2020 elections.
Elsewhere, on a lengthy General Election ballot, Hal Rogers has a Democratic opponent for his 21st term from Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District which includes Pulaski County; Rick Girdler is unopposed for another term as Kentucky senator from the 15th Senatorial District of which Pulaski County is part and all four Kentucky House candidates whose districts extend into Pulaski County are unopposed. Veterans Jeff Hoover and Tommy Turner did not seek reelection.
A circuit judge will be elected in the 28th Judicial District to fill the unexpired term of David Tapp who was appointed to a federal bench. Teresa Whitaker and Walter F. Maguire are the candidates.
There are no contests in three divisions of Pulaski County School District and in Somerset Independent School District. A candidate for Science Hill Board of Education is on the ballot and a write-in vote will elect another member. Garry W. Patrick has filed a Declaration of Intent as a write-in candidate for a position on the Science Hill Board of Education.
Finally, on the back of your ballot are two proposed constitutional amendments; one is Marsy’s Law to give crime victims equal rights and the other would give commonwealth’s attorneys and district judges longer terms, among other things.
The 10 super precincts open on Election Day are:
• Science Hill Elementary gymnasium
• Nancy Elementary gymnasium
• Old Shopville gymnasium
• Southern Middle School gymnasium
• Southwestern High School gymnasium
• Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center
• Senior Citizens Center at Eubank
• Rocky Hollow Recreational Center in Somerset.
• Northern Elementary gymnasium
• South Kentucky RECC community room.
A voter on Election Day may go to any of the super precincts and vote. Traditional polling places will not be open.
Votes will be tabulated in the county clerk’s office after the polls close and unofficial totals will be released before midnight.
