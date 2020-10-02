First, the news broke late Thursday evening that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in quarantine because one of the President’s aides was confirmed to have COVID-19.
Then, around 1 a.m. the President tweeted that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 themselves.
By Friday morning, White House spokespeople were announcing that both were suffering from mild symptoms from the viral infection.
Just at press time Friday evening, The Associated Press reported that the President was being taken to a military hospital as a precaution but that he would continue to work from a presidential suite set up to accommodate him.
Knowing the person in the nation’s highest office is now dealing with the same virus that hundreds of thousands across the U.S. have battled raised concerns for the President’s health as well as leading some to wonder how this might impact the election which is almost exactly one month away.
Bill Turpen, the chair of the Pulaski County Republican Party, said that no one can predict the future, but he is personally keeping a positive outlook on the situation.
“I was certainly sorry to hear that,” Turpen said of Trump’s illness. Turpen said he wished the best for both Trump and the First Lady – as everyone should.
“We should all be concerned about anyone who gets this disease,” he said, adding that he doesn’t wish the illness upon anyone.
He also raised the concern over those who might react to the news with what he called “gloating.”
“I would be afraid to gloat too much, because you could get it as well,” he said.
Trump has been criticized by opponents for his handling of the virus response. He himself has often refused to wear masks in public and has lobbied hard for businesses and the economy to reopen fully.
But while the President being positive for COVID has placed his campaign on hold, Trump and White House officials have indicated that there is no concern for the President’s ability to continue to lead the country.
While Turpen reiterated that no one can predict how the future will go, he expected that all would go well for the President.
“I feel like he’ll recover and I think he’ll come out swinging,” Turpen said.
He added, “The President is pretty healthy, and he’ll get the best medical care possible.”
Fifth District Congressman Hal Rogers offered his support for the President and his family.
Rogers stated, “The physician to the President said President Trump and the First Lady are both well at this time. He also said that he expects the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering. As President Trump remains under the medical team’s vigilant watch, it is my prayer that our Commander-in-Chief will recover quickly and without any major symptoms or complications. Our President is otherwise healthy and strong, and I don’t anticipate that this news will result in any major changes to the election.”
Early on Friday, U.S. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said via Twitter that he had spoken with the President by phone and that he was in good spirits.
McConnell stated in social media, “Happy to hear the White House physician’s report that POTUS and FLOTUS are feeling well following their positive tests for COVID-19. Let’s continue to pray today and every day for our President and our First Lady and for all those impacted by COVID-19.”
The couple’s son, Barron, reportedly tested negative for the virus, as did Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, with whom Trump faced in a debate Wednesday night.
