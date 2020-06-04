After a two-month sabbatical caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pulaski County Grand Jury was back in action this week. Topping their June report in a joint indictment against a woman and man accused in the kidnapping and shooting of a Clark County man here in the Nancy community.
Jayme Danielle Barker, 34, of Winchester, was served an indictment Thursday charging her with Kidnapping - With Serious Physical Injury, first-degree Assault, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.
Zachary B. Kinnard, 30, of Danville, has been charged with Kidnapping - With Serious Physical Injury, Complicity to first-degree Assault and Complicity to Tampering with Physical Evidence.
The case stems from an investigation begun March 27 by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. PCSO reported at the time that deputies responded with Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and Nancy Volunteer Fire Department at around 2:15 p.m. Friday to the report of a gunshot victim on Brock Road. The victim was located and identified as Jermaine Bennett Jr., of Winchester, who had been shot in the leg and had zip ties around a wrist and an ankle, according to the sheriff’s office, which noted that he was flown to Lexington for treatment of his injuries.
Barker was quickly identified as a suspect but her whereabouts were unknown, according to the sheriff’s office. She was thought to be within the Somerset city limits at the time, so Somerset Police Department was called in to assist with the investigation and immediately responded with two detectives sent to the Sheriff’s Office and other officers sent to a location where Barker may have possibly been. She was not there at that time.
Working together, the sheriff’s office and Somerset Police located Barker around 9 p.m. Saturday night. She was taken into custody and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Kinnard was arrested April 2 by Danville Police on behalf of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
As of Thursday afternoon, both Barker and Kinnard remain lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 cash/property bond.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
